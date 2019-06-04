Laurens Co. contractor charged after $134K in unpaid taxes

(WSPA) – The owner of a Laurens County contracting firm was arrested for over $134,000 in unpaid taxes.

According to a South Carolina Department of Revenue news release, agents arrested Stacey Martin Fields, 52, of Gray Court, who is the owner of Fields Specialty Contractors, Inc.

Arrest warrants accuses Fields of not filing South Carolina Withholding Tax returns for eight years, as well as not paying a total of $134,823 in Withholding Tax due for the years 2011-2018.

He was charged with eight counts of failure to collect, account for, or pay Withholding Tax, according to the warrants.

Fields was reportedly responsible for making state withholding tax payments for the business.

According to the release, Fields was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.

Tuesday, a judge set a $2,000 bond per charge but allowed Fields to bond out on his own recognizance.

His attorney, David Greene, spoke to 7News after the hearing.

“Nothing deliberate was done, as is true with most of my clients and I deal with the IRS and the state of South Carolina almost exclusively,” said Greene.

“For him actually back in 2008 the big fall when everything went under that’s where it all started with him so it just snow-balled and he got in over his head,” Greene continued.

Greene said his client’s business doesn’t have any big contracts like subdivisions but mostly smaller jobs with individual homeowners, contracts Greene said won’t be impacted by the charges Fields faces.

“This is not going to stop his business by any means. He’s a good man,” said Greene.

He could face up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per charge, plus the cost of prosecution, according to the release.