Laurens Co. deputies search for armed, dangerous suspects wanted on several charges

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating two individuals who they say are considered armed and very dangerous.

Rodrick Anderson and Anthony Wolfe are wanted in connection to multiple counts and cases of Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, and Burglary.

Both subjects have connections to Clinton, deputies say.

If you have information concerning the whereabouts about either of these individuals or any other information, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (864) 68-CRIME or Laurens County Dispatch (864) 984-2523.