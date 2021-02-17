Laurens Co. deputies working to return stolen mail, 2 charged

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Two women are behind bars and facing charges after Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the pair was caught on Valentine’s Day with stolen mail and nearly 18 grams of methamphetamine. LCSO said in a release mail confiscated from the pair during a traffic stop was addressed to more than 50 different individuals across Laurens and Greenville counties.

According to LCSO Maj. Chris Martin, Patricia Harvey of Gray Court faces one charge of possession of meth.

Martin said Kayla Bradberry of Joanna, the woman accused of stealing the mail, faces one charge of trafficking in meth, 41 charges of petit larceny and seven charges of receiving stolen goods. Her bond has been set at $120,000. Because mail theft is a federal crime, though, LCSO is working to bring additional charges against Bradberry.

“I think they were just hoping to get checks, hoping to find titles, hoping to find credit cards,” Martin said. “They accomplished those goals. I don’t think they realize the problems they caused for these victims.”

At 7News’ request, LCSO got a statement from a victim of the mail theft. The victim wished to remain anonymous.

“It makes me angry that they had my banking information and drivers license written down,” the victim said. “Now I have to change everything because of this incident.”

The sheriff’s office is working to return unopened mail to its intended recipients. Deputies say they will contact all people impacted by the theft.