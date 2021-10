LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Ford Elementary School in Laurens County School District 55 will be let out at noon on Friday, Oct. 1, because of a power outage.

According to the LCSD55, Duke Energy said that power would not be restored by the end of the day.

LCSD 55 reported that some areas in the school had power, but Duke Energy said that they would have to shut down the power to the entire school in order to repair the problem.