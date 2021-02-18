Laurens Co. girl wakes family up when she smells smoke, saves them from house fire

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A seven-year-old girl is being called a hero tonight. She is credited with saving her family from a house fire in Laurens County.

Digging through the rubble and memories that flames left behind at the home of the Suttles family.

“The house was filled with tons of black smoke by the time we made it out the door,” said Laurens County Mother, Amber Suttles.

All of their precious belongings were destroyed that includes their beloved pets, a dog and cat.

“The fire department did bring them out and tried to give them oxygen, but they couldn’t save them,” Suttles told us.

But Amber Suttles said she and her family are just happy to be alive. She told 7 News, they wouldn’t be here without the quick thinking of her daughter, Aubrey.

“I was sleeping with Aubrey and Danielle, and my husband was asleep with our one-year-old. Aubrey woke me up and said she smelled smoke. I raised up in bed and could see a glow coming from the kitchen. The whole sunroom and our kitchen was on fire,” Suttles said.

Aubrey was awake watching TV and told us, she knew something wasn’t right that night. She jumped into action much like her favorite superhero, The Flash.

But to her family, Aubrey is the superhero here.

“She is our little hero and we’ll have to thank her forever because if it wasn’t for her, we probably would have slept through it and wouldn’t have survived,” Suttles said.

And although Aubrey is humble about her actions, her mom said they couldn’t be prouder.

Firefighters with the Gray Court Fire Department told 7 News, the cause of this fire is undetermined.