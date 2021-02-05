Laurens Co. man faces 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor charges

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Vaughn Ellison – Courtesy of the Laurens County Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that a Laurens County man was arrested on 20 charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to a news release from the attorney general’s office, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators arrested Michael Vaughn Ellison, 52, of Mountville, SC, on Thursday.

Investigators said Ellison possessed several files of child sexual abuse material.

He was charged with 20 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is a felony offense punishable up to 10 years in prison on each count.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Boone, NC Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories