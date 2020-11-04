Laurens Co. penny sales tax brightens future for county projects, finances

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Voters in Laurens County on Tuesday passed the capital project sales tax referendum that promises to complete 16 projects across the county. Even though it passed, however, the tax has yet to take effect.

“I think we were all jumping up and down when it [passed], yes sir,” Laurens County Capital Project Sales Tax Commission Chair Walter Hughes said. According to the state’s elections website, the ordinance passed with 58.09 percent of the vote.

The tax will take effect May 1, 2021, and will last for eight years or until the county’s $35 million goal is met, whichever occurs first.

According to Hughes, funding will become available for the 16 projects simultaneously at the same time the tax goes into effect. However, the bodies in charge of the projects will receive funding in phases.

“All the projects are held to milestone accomplishments,” Hughes said. “So, for instance, the agriculture center will not get the full amount on day one. Once phase one is completed and verified, then they will receive the next round of funding with another milestone accomplished.”

Below is a list of all projects — and the associated costs — that are made possible by the tax:

