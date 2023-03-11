LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about deputy impersonation phone scams.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers have been asking callers to obtain a gift card or another method of electronic transfer.

The three common phone scams are:

Grandparent Scams- where scammers pretend to be a grandchild and claim to be in dire need of financial need, asking you to wire them money or obtain a gift card

Deputy Impersonation Scams- where a caller poses as a sheriff’s office deputy, using the name of a real employee, stating you have an active warrant and a fine must be paid to avoid jail time

Jury Duty Scams- where a caller claims you have not reported for jury duty and must pay a fine immediately to avoid an arrest

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that the office will not call you about active warrants and ask you to pay a fine.

Anyone who may be a victim of phone scams is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 984-4967.