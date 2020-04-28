Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 adjusts meal delivery program starting May 4

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 announced Tuesday they would be adjusting the district’s meal delivery program starting Monday, May 4.

According to a news release, Student Nutrition Services on Monday will pack six meals for pick up — three lunches and three breakfasts.

The school district will move Wednesday meal delivery to Thursdays as the district starts to provide meals seven days a week.

According to the release, the Thursday meal delivery will include eight meals — four lunches and four breakfasts.

For the month of May, District 55 said they will be packaging meals for pick up up every Monday, with six meals, and Thursday, with eight meals.

Meal packages can be picked up at any school location between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on select days of the week.

According to the release, the meals will also be available at selected bus stops through the district. The times and locations for meal pick-up are below:

BUS MEAL DELIVERY

Ford Elementary School – Conway Avenue, 10:30-10:45 a.m.

Bus 1 –

Laurens Villa – 10:50- 11 a.m.

Angel Court/Old Airport Road – 11:05-11:15 a.m.

Rocky Springs/Curry Road intersection – 11:20-11:30 a.m.

Dragon Trail – 11:35-11:45 a.m.

Harden Road/Pioneer Park – 11:55 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Sandy Springs Fire Dept. – 12:10-12:20 p.m.

Ford Elementary Enoree/Ora – Brown’s Mobile Home Park – 10:30-10:45 a.m.

Bus 2-

Poplar Springs Church Parking Lot – 10:50-11 a.m.

Quiet Circle – 11:05-11:15

Lanford Baptist – 11:30-11:45

Beaverdam Church Parking Lot – 11:55 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Waterloo

Dillard Road/Shrine Club Road – 10:30-10:45 a.m.

Laurel Hill Baptist Church – 10:55-11:10 a.m.

Smith Village – 11:20-11:30 a.m.

Serene Street/Relax Street – 11:40-11:55 a.m.

Sulfur Springs – 12-12:15 p.m.

Waterloo Fire Department – 12:20-12:30 p.m.

Gray Court- Owings (Bus 1)

North Old Laurens Apartments – 10:30-10:40 a.m.

Carriage Farm/Curry Lake – 10:45-11 a.m.

Pleasantview- 11:05-11:15 a.m.

Spartan Road Mobile Home Park – 11:20-11:35 a.m.

Georgia Road (Chicago Drive) – 11:40-11:50 a.m.

Georgia Acres – 11:55 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

SavWay (former GT’s Quick Stop) – 12:15-12:20 p.m.

Woodford Place Court off of Sweet Briar – 12:25-12:35 p.m.

Gray Court- Owings (Bus 2)

Bull Hill Road – 10:30-10:40 a.m.

Hearthstone Road – 10:50-11 a.m.

Gray Stone’s Estates Mobile Home Park – 11:10-11:25 a.m.

Friendship Baptist Church parking lot – 11:30-11:40 a.m.

101 Store/Bramlett Church Road – 11:45 a.m. -12 p.m.

Laurens Elementary/Laurens Middle

Laurens Glen – 10:30-10:45 a.m.

Hilltop – 10:50-11:05 a.m.

BP Pilot Gas Station, intersection of Hwy 14 and Ranch Road – 11:10-11:25 a.m.

Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Parking Lot – 11:35-11:50 a.m.

Gibbs Road/Joy Drive – 11:55 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Boyd Road/Gibbs Road – 12:05-12:10 p.m

Meadowbrook – 12:20-12:30 p.m.

Hickory Tavern

Rabun Road/Kennedy Road – 10:30-10:40 a.m.

Simmons Road/Lombarley Road – 10:45-11 a.m.

Pizza Oven -11:10-11:25 a.m.

Wham Lawn Road/Tractor Drive – 11:35-11:50 a.m.

Princeton Baptist Church parking lot – 12:10-12:30 pm.

E.B. Morse/Sanders Middle School

Watson Street/Winette Road -10:30-10:45 a.m.

Candra Drive/Foggie Estates -10:50-11 a.m.

Woodberry Street-Old Transmission building – 11:10-11:25 a.m.

Dollar General (Maddens Station) – 11:35-11:50 a.m.

Chateau Arms – 11:55 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

Pinehaven Pt. (London Road/Queen Street) – 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Other meal pick-up sites include: