Laurens Co. School Dist 55 announces time, location changes for WiFi buses

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 officials announced changes Thursday to the locations and times of their WiFi buses.
According to the release, the buses allow students to access the internet and internet-based classroom materials.
The buses will be at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday:
- Bus 1 – Laurens Terrace
- Bus 2 – Laurens Villa
- Bus 3 – Friendship Baptist Church
- Bus 4 – Spring Street Apartments
- Bus 5 – Meadowbrook
- Bus 6 – Hilltop Apartments/Laurens Glen