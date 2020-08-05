Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 holding drive-thru school supply distribution on Aug. 28

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 announced they are holding a free school supply distribution later this month.

According to a flyer, the free, drive-thru school supply event will be held on Friday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Basic school supplies will be available for elementary, middle and high school student in the district.

Pre-registration is required for the event, as supplies are limited. According to the release, proof of a ticket and the student must be present in the car at the time of pick up.

Elementary and Middle school students will receive:

  • Backpack
  • Marbled composition notebook
  • No. 2 pencils
  • Pencil box/pouch
  • Glue stick
  • Crayons or markers

High School students will receive:

  • Backpack
  • Colored Pencils
  • No. 2 pencils
  • Blue, black and red pens
  • 2-two pocket folders
  • Post-it notes

According to the release, the supply distribution is made possibly by United Way and other donors.

