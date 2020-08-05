Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 holding drive-thru school supply distribution on Aug. 28

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 announced they are holding a free school supply distribution later this month.
According to a flyer, the free, drive-thru school supply event will be held on Friday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Basic school supplies will be available for elementary, middle and high school student in the district.
Pre-registration is required for the event, as supplies are limited. According to the release, proof of a ticket and the student must be present in the car at the time of pick up.
To register, click here.
Elementary and Middle school students will receive:
- Backpack
- Marbled composition notebook
- No. 2 pencils
- Pencil box/pouch
- Glue stick
- Crayons or markers
High School students will receive:
- Backpack
- Colored Pencils
- No. 2 pencils
- Blue, black and red pens
- 2-two pocket folders
- Post-it notes
According to the release, the supply distribution is made possibly by United Way and other donors.