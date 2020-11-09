Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 planning to phase-in 8th, 11th graders to face-to-face learning starting Nov. 16

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 officials announced they would start phasing in certain grades to face-to-face learning starting Monday, Nov. 16.

“We are planning to phase-in eighth graders and eleventh graders for more face-to-face learning on Monday, November 16, 2020,” Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said. “These students will join the sixth and twelfth grade students attending four (4) days each week while continuing with eLearning on Wednesdays.”

According to the news release, 7th, 9th and 10th grade students will remain on a hybrid schedule until additional materials arrive, that could possibly allow for full-time, face-to-face, five days a week for all students.

“We are hopeful that on November 30, 2020, we will have received all of the Plexiglas needed to do our last phase-in,” Thomas said. “Our knowledge and understanding of the pandemic continues to evolve and we will continue to update protocols and plans appropriately as more information becomes available.”

The school district said as of Nov. 6 there was a total of 81 staff and students in isolation or quarantine.

According to the release, district officials are continuing to monitor the cases of COVID-19 and will provide the latest updates on the website.

The school district will continue to require students and staff to wear facemasks each day, as well as will continue to have daily temperature checks as students and staff arrive on campus.

The district will also require on buses that only one student per seat, unless students live in the same household.