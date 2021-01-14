Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 to continue eLearning through Jan. 28

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 officials announced Thursday that their schools will continue with eLearning through Jan. 28.

According to the release, LCSD 55’s Board of Trustees held a meeting Wednesday to discuss school operations and the current community health crisis.

“The latest data received from health officials shows that the critical nature of our county crisis from COVID-19 remains unchanged. After consulting with local officials, the Board of Trustees, and health care officials, it was determined that continuing with eLearning will provide the safest learning environment for students and staff,” according to the release.

“In consultation with local health authorities we hear that the spread of COVID-19 continues at a very high rate, which is taxing our health facilities,” Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said. “While we have personal protective equipment in place on all of our campuses, this mitigates but does not eliminate the potential for the spread of the disease. Therefore, to help reduce the spread and to minimize the impact of our schools on the health system, we will continue in eLearning operations for the next two weeks.”

According to the release, district officials will continue to monitor data, as well as consult with local and state health officials.

“Our hope is that the health crisis will subside over the next two weeks and we will be able to return to face-to-face instruction to start the second semester,” Thomas said.

District officials said Friday, Jan. 29 will be a professional development workday for teachers and students will not have classes.

According to the release, the school system’s Student Nutrition Services Department will still offer hot meals Tuesday’s through Friday’s daily at all school sites.

Due to Monday, Jan. 18, being a holiday, meals will be packed to send home on Friday, Jan. 15.

The meal pick-up times will remain to be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to the release, students in the Laurens County Virtual Academy will continue to pick-up meals on Wednesday, and will receive meals for Wednesday lunch through the following Wednesday breakfast.