Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 to move to Hybrid Learning Phase; first day set for Sept. 8

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 announced Thursday the district’s reopening phase has been set Sept. 8.

According to the district’s Facebook post, Laurens County’s spread risk of COVID-19 is ranked as moderate, which now means that school will start on Sept. 8 in the Hybrid Learning Phase (Yellow Phase).

The Green Team will attend Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Students on the Gold Team will attend on Thursday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 11

Anyone who is unsure of their assigned team should call their schools.

“The Hybrid Phase means having fewer students in the building each day, lessening the risk of transmission, and allowing for six feet social distancing,” according to the post. “If there are any significant changes in the community spread level resulting in a need to change the opening phase, an announcement will be made as quickly as possible.”

Back in July, Laurens County was in the ‘high’ risk zone, according to DHEC, and as a result school was set to be an eLearning environment for all students.