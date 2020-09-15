Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 to move to Yellow ‘Hybrid schedule starting Sept. 21

LAUERNS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 officials announced Tuesday that they would be move to a hybrid schedule starting Sept. 21.

According to a news release, DHEC’s report on Monday, Sept. 14 showed Laurens County with a medium rating for the spread of COVID-19, which means they can transition to the Yellow “Hybrid” phase of operations.

“We are pleased to see a tremendous decline in the data coming from DHEC this week. We know the change to a Red eLearning phase to start school was disappointing but we believe a rapid reaction to any upward change in data is essential to protect our students, staff, and the broader community,” Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said. “Our continuation of eLearning for the remainder of this week is intended to give families time to plan for the change to hybrid and to solidify the improving trend in the risk of the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the release, the school district designed its response to help reduce the threat of COVID-19.

“If threat levels increase, the district will shift immediately to a more restrictive learning environment. If threat levels decrease, the district will plan to shift to a less restrictive environment at the beginning of the next school week. It is possible that the district will start school on Monday in a less restrictive phase but, based on the DHEC report that comes out each Monday afternoon, make the decision to shift to a more restrictive phase on Tuesday,” according to the release.

“These decisions are based on the threat of spreading the disease and not on the number of actual cases that exist. Therefore, we may have a low number of cases while still being at high risk for the spread of COVID-19. It is the risk of spread that we are trying to reduce and that determines our phase of operations,” Ed Murray, district spokesperson said.