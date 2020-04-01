Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 to use WiFi-equipped buses to give students access to internet, classroom materials

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 is placing WiFi-equipped school buses at several locations to allow students to access the internet and internet-based classroom materials starting Wednesday.

According to the news release, six buses will be at various locations for the remainder of this week, and then will start back up Monday through Friday starting April 14 following their scheduled week of spring break.

The following is the list of bus placement and times:

Bus 1

Laurens Terrace – 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Springfield Church – 1 to 5 p.m.

Bus 2

Laurens Villa – 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Eastside Church – 1 to 5 p.m.

Bus 3

Graystone Estates – 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Friendship Baptist Church – 1 to 5 p.m.

Bus 4

Carriage Farms – 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Center Rabun Missionary Church (101) – 1 to 5 p.m.

Bus 5

Meadowbrook – 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Spring St. Apartments – 1 to 3 p.m.

Hilltop Apartments/Laurens Glen – 3 to 5 p.m.

Bus 6