1  of  13
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 to use WiFi-equipped buses to give students access to internet, classroom materials

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
school-bus-stop-sign-generic_424087

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 is placing WiFi-equipped school buses at several locations to allow students to access the internet and internet-based classroom materials starting Wednesday.

According to the news release, six buses will be at various locations for the remainder of this week, and then will start back up Monday through Friday starting April 14 following their scheduled week of spring break.

The following is the list of bus placement and times:

Bus 1

  • Laurens Terrace – 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Springfield Church – 1 to 5 p.m.

Bus 2

  • Laurens Villa – 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Eastside Church – 1 to 5 p.m.

Bus 3

  • Graystone Estates – 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Friendship Baptist Church – 1 to 5 p.m.

Bus 4

  • Carriage Farms – 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Center Rabun Missionary Church (101) – 1 to 5 p.m.

Bus 5

  • Meadowbrook – 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Spring St. Apartments – 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Hilltop Apartments/Laurens Glen – 3 to 5 p.m.

Bus 6

  • Riverfork Road – Fire Department – 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Branch Church (Neely Ferry) – 1 to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories