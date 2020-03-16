Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 to provide free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch meals

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 will be providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals during the statewide school shutdown during coronavirus concerns.
The meals program is expected to begin Tuesday, March 17 and will continue through March 31.
The following are a list of locations and times where meals will be available:
- Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m., Lunch – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Hickory Tavern ES/MS
- Gray Court ES/MS
- Waterloo ES
- Ford ES
- Laurens ES
- EB Morse ES
- Sanders MS
- Laurens MS
- Laurens YMCA
- Breakfast – 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., Lunch – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Laurens District 55 HS
According to the release, nutritionally balanced meals will follow the USDA guidelines and will be given to all kids 18 and younger.
“This service is open to the general public; children are not required to be enrolled in Laurens County Schools to be eligible for this service. All meals will be served in the school’s car drop off line.”