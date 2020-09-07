Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 to start academic year on eLearning schedule after DHEC report

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 announced Monday that all students would be starting the school year on the “Red” eLearning schedule, instead of the “Yellow” hybrid schedule.

According to a news release, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials’ recent rating for counties in the state shows that Laurens County went from “moderate” to “high.”

The school district announced earlier that they would be starting school on Sept. 8 on a Hybrid schedule, but after DHEC’s report Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas sent an alert to parents at 2 p.m. Monday announcing the change.

“We are certainly disappointed that we will not be able to bring our students into the school buildings as originally planned,” Thomas said. “Our greatest concern, of course, is for the health and safety of students, staff, and the broader community. This report from DHEC indicates that we have not yet turned the corner with this pandemic. We are, however, well prepared for this shift and we are excited to begin the new school year on September 8th.”

According to the release, the school district is using the DHEC reports each week to determine which phase of operations for students and staff, and the “high” rating from DHEC reportedly triggers the “Red” phase, which has all students starting with eLearning.