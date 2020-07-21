Laurens Co. School District 56 pushes ahead with later start date

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A new school start date for students in Laurens County School District 56. The school board approved the amended calendar following Governor Henry McMaster’s announcement, pushing for schools to start after Labor Day.

Those bus wheels will soon be rolling once again. But an unpredictable summer in the middle of unique times, has school leaders going back to the drawing board.

“School would have been started for high school and others on the 24th. Once the governor made the announcement as he did, we then look at going into more of an after Labor Day,” said Laurens Co. School District 56 Superintendent, Dr. David O’Shields.

Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields with Laurens County School District 56 told us organizing the upcoming school year has not been easy. They’ve put plans in place but now they’re changing.

“We must educate every child in South Carolina,” South Carolina’s Governor, Henry McMaster previously said.

It was a decision inspired by Governor Henry McMaster’s latest push to move the school start date to after Labor Day.

“I don’t think they should, I don’t feel like you should live your life in fear,” said Laurens County Mom, Britany Fuller.

“I’m a single mom so childcare with her in school, that keeps down costs on childcare,” said Laurens County Mom, Jennifer McAbee.

It’s a change Laurens County parents like these two don’t think is needed. However, Dr. O’Shields told us it will give them more time to prepare for a school year like no other.

“Either way we’re going to do all within our power, all within our power to keep children, and faculty members and staff members safe,” said Dr. O’Shields.