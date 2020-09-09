Laurens Co. schools begin 2020-2021 school year

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Tuesday marked the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year for schools in Laurens County. Laurens School District 55 began classes online due to the high community spread rate of COVID-19; Laurens County School District 56 began with five-day-per-week, in-person classes.

“I’ve missed it so much. It’s a passion of mine so it’s so rewarding to be back in the classroom,” Clinton Elementary School first-grade teacher Bridget Strange said.

School administrators say the first day of classes — complete with masks, physical distancing and temperature checks — went off without a hitch.

“We had almost all of our children show up and they came on time,” CES Principal Melodie Edwards said. “All of our teachers were so excited to see them because it’s been a long time since we’ve seen them all together. We had just a great turnout, so it’s been fun.”

District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said the district is treating COVID-19 numbers as it would cases of the flu: A school would temporarily close if 20 percent of students in a single class or 10 percent of the entire school tests positive for the disease.

O’Shields says remaining open to in-person classes is a safe choice because of the rigorous health screening process and in-school safety protocols.