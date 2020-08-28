Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office arms needy students with school supplies

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Friday held its fourth annual school supply drive to collect academic resources for students in need.

“I have learned being the sheriff across this county there are a lot of children in a lot of bad ways and it breaks your heart,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “They’re in need of food, school supplies, so anything that we can do to bring a good light to things and be of help and help brighten their day, make it easier, I’m proud for us to be a part of it.”

Reynolds’ department teamed up with the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office during the drive, collecting hundreds of pounds of supplies.

“I just dropped off some notebooks, binders, a few packs of pencils,” Promis Merrymen said.

Others brought essential supplies like deodorant, shampoo and socks.

“We do justice pretty well in these parts but we also care about this community and want to give back,” Solicitor David Stumbo said.

Some of the supplies will be distributed at the Laurens County Courthouse Saturday at 10 a.m. Leftover supplies will be passed along to Laurens County school districts 55 and 56 for direct distribution.