Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office launches online crime map

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they have launched an online crime map that would allow citizens to see where a crime is being reported throughout the county.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office partnered with WTH Technology, Inc. to offer the crime mapping.

“We believe it is critical for our citizens to have the ability to see where crime is occurring not just for their personal awareness, but so they can assist law enforcement in solving these issues,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “It has been our commitment to partner with citizens and this is another step in sharing information and creating communication that will make our communities much safer.”

The crime mapping will also be able to show citizens where registered sex offenders live throughout the county, as well as provide information on road closures, detour routes and points of interest.

“This will help citizens and newcomers choose safe places to live and for their children to play,” Reynolds said. “Once you click on a sex offender location, there is also a link to the State Law Enforcement Division website so that a citizen can see complete information about that registered offender.”

According to the release, the new online map also gives citizens the option to register to receive email alerts when an incident report is taken and/or when a registered sex offender registers within a chosen distance of their home.

“How better to keep citizens informed than for them to receive an email each morning of any event that occurred within the defined area near their home?” Reynolds said. “Since information is power, this is the power of the partnership between citizens and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at your fingertips.”

Reynolds said no name are mentioned on the incident reports and the addresses are listed by block number to protect the privacy of citizens who file or are a party to an incident report.

To see the crime map, click here.

To register for alert, citizens can go to the online map by visiting http://laurenssc.wthgis.com/ and then click on “Subscribe to receive email alerts.”