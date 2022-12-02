LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Keep Laurens County Beautiful has been working to clean the community for years. But they said people continue littering and dumping unwanted items.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said its inmate litter crew picked up more than 61,000 pounds of trash in November.

“Everything from coolers, dryers, refrigerators — you name it, they’ve picked it up,” said Courtney Stonell, the affiliate coordinator of Keep Laurens County Beautiful.

Stonell said her team has been working with the sheriff’s office to identify areas that have become dumping sites.

“There are areas throughout the county that are not highly trafficked,” said Stonell. “People will just throw their trash out – bags, mattresses and all household items. They just go and dump them in these specific spots.”

Once they find a site, the sheriff’s office sets up cameras to try to catch who is dumping trash.

The sheriff’s office said deputies also go through trash to try to find any identifying information.

“They think it’s not a big deal and nobody’s going to care,” said Stonell. “But, Laurens County definitely does care.”

If a person is caught illegally dumping, deputies said they will be fined and required to pick up trash as community service.

“It’s not just our inmate’s job or the people who have gotten charged for littering. It’s everyone’s job. If you see the trash, pick it up.”

Litter complaints

If you would like to make a complaint about litter in Laurens county, you can fill out a form on the sheriff’s office website.