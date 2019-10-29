Laurens Co. woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash

NEWBERRY Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Fountain Inn woman accused of driving drunk when she hit and killed a man on a tractor was sentenced to prison.

Brian King, a spokesman for the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said Tara Mahan pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death. Mahan was sentenced to 22 years in prison, King said.

Mahan hit Wesley Robinson in June 2018 on Fleming Mill Road, troopers previously said.

Robinson’s family said he was cutting hay moments before the deadly crash.

At the time, Mahan was out on bond for DUI.