Laurens County peaceful rally

Laurens County, SC (WSPA) – In Laurens county, a show of unity brought dozens of people out on Monday afternoon.

“Before you see me as a black woman you have to see me as a women, you have to see. Me as a human. ” Laurens county mom, Tanasha Amaker said.

Powerful words from one Pickens county mom, who came to Monday’s rally at the Laurens county courthouse. The event served as a call for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It also served as a teachable moment for this mom and her daughter.

“I decided to bring her so she could be proud of who she is like everybody else is proud of their heritage.” Amaker said.

Dozens gathered under the watchfuk eye of law enforcement, who came to protect rally goers. People from every ethnic group, holding signs of solidarity with messages of unity.

“We want her treated like a queen.” Reverend, David Kennedy, said as he spoke about a litle girl in the crowd.

Reverend Kennedy led the rally with an inspirational speech filled with a message of change.

“So we are saying change the rules and make the rules so simple, that when you put your knee on somebodies black neck or anybody elses neck, you need to be locked up, you need to serve time.”

Reverend Kennedy said.

That statement making reference to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I think the thing that unifies us is that were all very disturbed about what happened in Minnesota and more broadly, I think there is a recognition that we have room to grow.” Mayor Nathan Senn, City of Laurens.

Like at recent protests across the county, the speaker at this event highlighted the need for continued growth.

“With the human race, it’s always been a work in progress, to know how to treat each other.” Sheriff Don Reynolds, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are here for George Floyd, we’re here for Breonna Taylor, we’re here for Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland and the list keeps going on and on and it will continue, until we do something about it.” Amaker said.

Representatives from the NAACP were in attendance and they’re planning to hold a rally in the next few weeks.