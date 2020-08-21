Laurens County roadsides flooded with trash, sheriff urges residents not to litter

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Residents in Laurens County have raised concerns about the increase in litter lining the roadways and scattered inside of ditches.

According to Sheriff Don Reynolds, the sheriffs office has been receiving so many complaints about the amount of trash accumulating in the streets, they’ve decided to crack down on littering.

Reynolds said this issue is not limited to one area or neighborhood, but trash is being dumped on roadways throughout the entire county.

Residents hope to see a decrease in littering in their neighborhoods.

“ It seems as though when people eat their food at the different traffic stops or places they stop at, the litter starts coming out on the roads especially on the side roads and the community itself,” Maritom Hardy, Laurens County resident said.

According to Reynolds, many of those contributing to the problem are residents with trucks full of trash heading to the dump sites. He said when the trucks are over filled, trash bags are likely to fly into the roadways sometimes without the driver knowing.

“It’ll fall off these trucks and thats exactly what happens. They’re on their way to the dump and I guess they think ‘Welp, there’s one less I have to throw out’. That’s terrible because that’s going to continue to be strewn across the roadway,” said Reynolds.

Sheriff Reynolds is warning those who drive on roadways with trucks packed with trash to tarp it or risk getting a ticket.

Littering is illegal in Laurens County and violators could face a fine of up to $1000.

“We go through these trash bags and we get a name and an address and we follow up and make charges that way also,” Reynolds said.

The sheriff’s office is urging residents who see a person littering to try and write down a license plate and car description, and to give them a call.