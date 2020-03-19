Laurens County Sheriff’s Department stepping in to help those in need amidst coronavirus fears

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A helping hand during a time of need. The Laurens County Sheriff has a plan to ease stress for some people amidst coronavirus concerns.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds is on a mission. He took us driving down some roads in town for a welfare check. But it wasn’t your typical call.

“We just drove by to make sure you’re okay. I am glad you’re okay,” said Laurens County Sheriff, Don Reynolds.

He’s getting Mrs. Bowers her mail.

“I wish you a good day,” Reynolds said.

As Sheriff Reynolds geared up for his next call, he was ready for some more mail checking or anything else residents in his county might need.

“We’ll be ready to step up, checking on folks,” Reynolds told us.

During a time of uncertainty and fear, it’s all part of his plan to ease some of that stress.

“If they’re in desperate need, it doesn’t matter if they need canned goods and a bag of rice. If you’ve been in a store lately, that might be all you can pick up,” Reynolds said.

He and his deputies are ready to help, whether you need food, medication or anything else. Sheriff Reynolds told us he understands people are leery of leaving their homes right now.

That’s where his deputies who are already out keeping the streets safe, come in.

“To know you have the ability for the people around, to reach out and help people, it’s pretty special,” Reynolds told 7 News.

If you or someone you know is unable to leave their homes and needs help, you can call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Department and request a deputy come to your home.

The numbers you can call are 864-984-4967 or 864-984-0800.