LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Laurens District 55 bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on SC 101 near Harris Grove Church Road.

Laurens District 55 spokesperson Edward Murray said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash. District officials were headed to the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.