(WSPA) – The Laurens District 55 High School football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1 at KC Hanna Stadium against Greenwood High School has been canceled.

The LDHS varsity football game is cancelled due to COVID reasons, according to school officials. A plan to reschedule has not been determined.

Homecoming will be postponed until Friday, Oct. 29. Senior Night will also take place Oct. 29.

Tickets already purchased online will be refunded – no action is required to initiate the refund.