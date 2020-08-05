Clinton, S.C. (WSPA) -Teachers and administrators throughout Laurens County District 56 schools said they have been studying CDC guidelines all summer to make sure they can welcome students back, five days a week in the safest way possible.
Cindy Jacobs at Clinton High School showed us the way desks will be spaced apart in classrooms as well as in the cafeteria where only 40 or so students will be allowed to eat at one time as opposed to the typical 300 capacity held before COVID-19.
We spoke with athletic trainer Dr. Nora Pace who said athletic staff will be taking temperatures, requiring masks and delaying some of the start dates of certain sports to keep students safe.
Shalina Mode, Clinton Middle School nurse said parents can help by making sure kids are familiar with wearing their masks, getting their temperature taken before entering school and staying home if they feel sick.
Laurens District 56 schools show re-entry plans in school and athletics
Clinton, S.C. (WSPA) -Teachers and administrators throughout Laurens County District 56 schools said they have been studying CDC guidelines all summer to make sure they can welcome students back, five days a week in the safest way possible.