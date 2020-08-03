Laurens District High School returns to summer training

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — The Laurens District High School Raiders resumed summer training Monday under phase 1.5 of the South Carolina High School League’s return-to-play guidelines.

During the new phase, students can work in larger groups than before, up to 16 from 10 in phase one.

Additionally, practices can now include equipment, including balls, weights and training pads.

“It’s great to get these kids back in front of their coaches again,” Athletic Director Tommy Spires said. “They need their coaches and believe it or not, these coaches need these kids, too.”

Several factors of training remain the same, though: Masks must be warn during most of training, equipment must be cleaned between uses and social distancing has to be in place.

Under current league guidelines, football games are set to resume Sept. 11 with a seven-game regular season.

The SCHSL has not yet announced plans for when schools can move into phase two.