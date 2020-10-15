Laurens Electric warns of scammers threatening service disconnection

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens Electric is warning customers of scammers who threaten electric service disconnection.

Members of Laurens Electric have reported being contacted by scammers who threaten them with electric service disconnection unless immediate payment is made over the phone through debit or credit card, prepaid cards, gift cards or other unusual methods, the company said on Thursday.

They say Laurens Electric will never call members to request financial information. If a member has a past-due balance, the cooperative will mail/email multiple notices and recommend payment options before disconnecting service.

If a member has a question about their account or if something doesn’t seem right during a call the member did not initiate, they are encouraged to hang up and call the co-op at 1-800-942-3141, Laurens Electric officials said.

They’re also asked to report it to local authorities.

