LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Starting Monday, Keith Grounsell will take over as the acting police chief in Laurens.

Mayor Nathan Senn announced Grounsell’s appointment to this position this week.

“We had a pretty extensive search process,” said Senn.

He said the search process for the city’s next police chief started in June, after President Biden appointed current Chief Chrissie Latimore to serve as the state’s next US Marshal.

“I wanted to make sure that there’s a good relationship and our good fit with our administration and whoever the next police chief was,” said Senn.

Mayor Senn said Grounsell will bring a range of experience to the department.

“He has the ability to bring the experience working in a larger city like Simpsonville, but also his experience as a DEA agent, working with the federal government, and his experience working as state department contractor,” said Senn.

Grounsell previously served as the Simpsonville Police Chief but resigned from the role in 2016.

“I think if somebody has potential and they’ve shown that they’ve learned and been able to grow from their experiences, I don’t think it’s helpful to engage in a sort of a cancel culture mentality,” said Senn.

During his time as Simpsonville’s chief, Mayor Senn said Grounsell made positive progress and accomplishments.

“While he was serving in the city of Simpsonville, they went from the 28th safest city to the number one safest in South Carolina. He had a tremendous amount of support from officers in his department,” said Senn.

Mayor Senn believes, as Laurens’ next chief, Grounsell will continue to push the city forward.

On Wednesday, Grounsell released a statement to 7NEWS:

“I look forward to working with the Mayor and the impeccable leadership team that he has assembled at the City of Laurens. We will immediately hit the ground running by engaging the community to determine their needs, which will dictate the direction we take the department. I am walking into the Chief position at an exciting time with forward thinking leaders that all want to see a community policing focus. As the Chief of Police I will ensure my personnel are held accountable, properly trained and serve the public to the greatest of their abilities. This means I need to ensure they have the resources needed to properly do their jobs and empower them to be innovative in their problem-solving approach to law enforcement. At the end of the day, taking care of your employees and community partnerships is what it is all about!” Keith Grounsell, future Police Chief in Laurens

Mayor Senn said when Grounsell starts on Monday, it will help implement a smooth transition in the department. He said he’s confident Chief Latimore’s US Marshal nomination will be confirmed by the US Senate.