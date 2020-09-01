Laurens mayor, business sell prints to support courthouse renovations

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn never intended to sell his painting of the county’s picturesque courthouse when he began working on it in September. Now, though, prints of the final product are on sale, with his portion of the proceeds supporting renovations to the painting’s focus.

“The historic courthouse is the most iconic building in Laurens County, bar none,” he said. “The city is just fortunate enough to have it in our downtown.”

Senn’s painting shows the town’s square as it likely appeared in 1905. He created the artwork by compiling elements from antique photos and postcards, bringing color to a scene previously seen only in grayscale.

Prints are being sold through Square Roots, located at 115 E Laurens St, for $100. So far, the company reports selling 32 copies. The company uses part of sales to cover the printing of the image.

Senn’s portion goes to help fund ongoing renovations. Currently, the courthouse’s dome is getting copper-coated, its fire-suppression system is receiving upgrades, drainage is being improved and the building’s HVAC system is getting a boost.

The county wants to embark on additional upgrades to the courthouse and other projects. To fund these additional improvements, it hopes to pass a bond referendum. The fate of the penny sales tax will be up for vote on November’s ballots.