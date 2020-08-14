Laurens movie theater reopens Friday; others to reopen soon

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Another Upstate theater opened its doors Friday for the first time since March 15. The Capitol Theatre and Cafe ran ‘I Still Believe’ at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. after reopening the diner portion of its business earlier in the day.

“It’s been tough and kind of different,” Owner Ronnie Campbell said about the months-long closure. “We miss a lot of our customers and we’re excited to get things back to rolling today.”

Campbell’s theater will run the same movie at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. It plans to run other classics over the next week. You can contact the business at 864-681-1099.

Other theaters in the area plan to reopen soon, too.

Regal Hollywood and RPX in Greenville plans to resume business Friday, Aug. 21, but tickets are on sale now. Camelot theaters in Greenville also plan to reopen on Aug. 21.

As theaters return to business, they will operate at limited capacity (up to 50 percent or 250 occupants per auditorium); will implement mask policies, more sanitation, changes to concessions and will enforce social distancing.