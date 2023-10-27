LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — The Laurens Police Department is paying tribute to its officers, past and present.

Earlier this month, representatives from WoodmenLife asked the police department if they had any ideas for a community project. Chief Keith Grounsell suggested they work together to create a photo collage on the walls of the new Laurens Police Department headquarters, showcasing current and former officers.

“We thought what better way to give back and to let everyone know that you’re not forgotten about,” Grousnell said. “We still remember you no matter how short of a period or how long of a period that you worked here. We want you to be able to come in the lobby – or your family members or friends – see your picture, recognize it and maybe have some moments where we can reminisce a little bit.”

Grounsell asked the community to send in pictures of officers, and they came flooding in.

“We’ve probably received well in excess of 1,000 photos,” he said.

Some photos date back to the 1800’s.

The photos will all be printed in black and white and will likely take up an entire wall.

Grounsell said he hopes his officers can learn from the photos on the wall.

“If you don’t pay tribute to the past, you forget about the past and are going to repeat some of the mistakes,” he said. “They’re the key to where we are today. If it weren’t for these men and women that served in the past, we wouldn’t be who we are today. Now, we can take it to the next level hopefully and make them proud of us.”

If you have any photos you would like to submit, email them to pburke@cityoflaurenssc.com.