Laurens school to get new playground after community donations

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – Around 500 children go to Ford Elementary School in Laurens and they don’t have much of a playground.

One man in the upstate is hoping to change that.

His goal is to raise $50,000 for playground equipment.

He says he’s only $8,000 dollars away from his goal.

The 3rd, 4th and 5th graders have a seperate playground from the other students.

Their playground is the one that is lacking. play at now.

Just a patch of grass and two pieces of equipment that staff at Ford Elementary call a makeshift basketball hoop stand in the school’s playground.

One man who is trying to change that says recess is one of the best parts of being a child.

“In school I majored in playground I mean recess was me,” Dean Cox said.

Cox lives in the upstate and says he noticed the lack of play equipment when he went to the school to give a motivational speech.

Mr. Cox says he asked where the students played and faculty told him they chase each other on the field.

This sparked an idea for a GoFundMe to raise money for a new playground.

He says the community donated and local businesses too.

“The businesses in the area have just kinda bonded together and each one of them has done stuff to help us and we’re getting close now as a matter of fact we have the equipment ordered,” Cox said.

This is what the new playground will look like at Ford Elementary.

They will also get a basketball court.

Cox hopes to have it all built by the time school opens in August.

Mr.Cox said he still needs the communities help to raise a little bit more money for teacher benches around the playground.

He also hopes people will come out and help put the equipment together.

Laurens County School District 55 told 7News they will be providing matching resources up to $30,000 to make the playground a reality.

In a statement they said they try to operate with a balanced budget and they do have carry over funds because of cost saving measures, but until the purchase is made they cannot be specific about the source of the funds that will be used.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe click here.



