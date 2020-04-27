Laurens woman dies in hospital after April 18 crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a Laurens woman passed away Monday following a crash earlier this month.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Jessica Leigh Burton was involved in a two-car crash that happened on April 18 on Interstate 26 near the Cross Anchor Road exit in Spartanburg County.

Clevenger said Burton passed away at around 3:40 a.m. on Monday at Spartanburg Medical Center.

According to the release, an exam is scheduled for Tuesday.

Clevenger said Burton was a nurse at Spartanburg Medical Center.