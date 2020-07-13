Lavish Lounge, Dolce Restaurant ordered to close in Greenville Co., county officials say

Lavish Lounge in Greenville, S.C., is seen in a Sunday, July 5, 2020 photo. A sheriff’s official says a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded. No one was immediately taken into custody following the early Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge, but a Greenville County sheriff’s spokesperson said they were looking for two suspects. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County councilman confirmed that two nightclubs have been ordered to close.

According to Councilman Ennis Fant, the county sent the owners of Lavish Lounge and Dolce Restaurant the orders last week.

Fant told us that neither club will be allowed to open this weekend.

According to the county’s letter addressed to the owner of Lavish Ultra Lounge, the county last received a Business Registration Application for Lavish Ultra Lounge in August 2018, and that the registration expired in 2019.

“There is no current business registration on file with Greenville County for Lavish Ultra Lounge,” according to the letter. “Without being registered as required by law, Lavish Ultra Lounge is operating illegally in Greenville County. You are hereby required to cease all business activity at 1701 White Horse Road until proper registration with Greenville County has been obtained.”

Read the full letter below:

According to the county’s letter addressed to the owners of Dolce Restaurant, the restaurant’s business registration was being revoked, effective 10 days from the date of the letter, which was dated on July 9.

County officials said the business registration was revoked because the business was determined to be a public nuisance due to the following:

Unusually high number of response calls by law enforcement agencies occurring during the hours of business operation

Multiple arrests for illegal acts and the act correspond with or relate to the hours of operation of the business

Failure to provide sufficient security measures to protect people and property located on or in the immediate vicinity of the premises

A materially false and inaccurate statement in the business registration application concerning the type of business activity conducted at Dolce Restaurant

Failure of the registrant to show current compliance with applicable state laws related to the operation of business activities.

According to the letter, the owners have the right to appeal the decision to the County Administrator within 10 days.

“Please no that for a period of one (1) year after the revocation of a business registration, no new registration shall be granted to the same registrant or registrant’s agent, or any person who can be shown acting on the registrant’s behalf,” according to the letter.

Read the full letter below:

We reported earlier that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Council were working on a county ordinance to try to shut down both nightclubs after shootings occurred at both businesses.

The Lavish Lounge shooting occurred on July 5. Two people died in the shooting and eight others were injured.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said during a previous news conference that the shooting appeared to have been gang-related, as gang signs were displayed between those involved in the incident before the shooting occurred.

One suspect, Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, was arrested in Georgia on July 6. He was charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violet crime.

The sheriff’s office said they are still looking to identify three other people involved in the shooting.

We reported earlier that a shooting happened at Dolce Restaurant on July 4, where a security guard was shot.