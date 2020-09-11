Law enforcement investigating shooting near Allen University in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Columbia Police Department officials said their officers are assisting Allen University and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with a shooting investigation.

According to a police department Tweet, there is limited information at this time.

Columbia Police are deferring questions to the university and SLED.

Happening now: #ColumbiaPDSC officers are assisting @AllenUniv & SLED with a shooting investigation. Limited information at this time & defer questions to those agencies. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2020

Our CBS affiliate WLTX said the reported shooting happened near Harden Street Friday and several first responders responded to an area near a campus building.

WLTX is also reporting that the university told them that no one was hit by gunfire and said that a suspect was taken into custody.