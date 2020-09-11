Law enforcement investigating shooting near Allen University in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Columbia Police Department officials said their officers are assisting Allen University and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with a shooting investigation.
According to a police department Tweet, there is limited information at this time.
Columbia Police are deferring questions to the university and SLED.
Our CBS affiliate WLTX said the reported shooting happened near Harden Street Friday and several first responders responded to an area near a campus building.
WLTX is also reporting that the university told them that no one was hit by gunfire and said that a suspect was taken into custody.