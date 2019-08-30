Law enforcement join forces to crack down on drunk drivers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg police will participate in the Sober or Slammer campaign through Labor Day weekend.

Spartanburg Police Department said in a news release their goal is to reduce crashes and aggressive driving incidents.

Citing the S.C. Department of Public Safety,

Authorities say Memorial Day through Labor Day is typically the deadliest time on South Carolina roadways.

Citing preliminary numbers from the S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), police say 188 people have died on South Carolina roads from Memorial Day through Thursday morning.

Sober or Slammer is a DUI enforcement and public education initiative.

The state campaign began Aug. 16.

Troopers across the Carolina and Georgia have also joined forces to crack down on impaired drivers.

The enforcement initiative called Hands Across the Border kicked off Aug. 28.

Almost 22,000 DUI arrests were made last year in South Carolina, according to SCDPS.



