Law Enforcement Officers warn of new counterfeit pills being sold on the black market and in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Law Enforcement Officers in Greenville County are working to warn the public about a new street drug that is causing people to overdose and die.

Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Unit said the counterfeit pills look like Xanax pills, but are actually Clonazolam pills. They come in various colors and are highly potent.

“We really want the public to know that these pills that are being sold on the black market are not just dangerous and illegal, but fatal,” said Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

“The actual potency of these things have been causing multiple OD’s,” D.E.U. Commander Bart McEntire said. “We know there have been several citizens here in Greenville County that have died from these pills that have been manufactured.”

According to a press release from the D.E.U., investigators obtained a search warrant for a potential suspect responsible for mass producing the fake Xanax pills. When officers arrived at the suspect’s apartment, they found him dead from an overdose.

McEntire said investigators have traced multiple cases back to this same distributor, who used the dark web to make sales and ship these pills in massive quantities across the country and throughout the upstate.



“This guy was doing a lot on the dark web. But in the community in the upper part of the state, he had multiple people he was providing thousands of these tablets to both here, Spartanburg, and across the upper part of the state,” said McEntire.

McEntire said they do not believe anyone else is involved in creating the pills, but the investigation into the continuous sales of the pills is still underway.

Now Law Enforcement Officers are working to alert other states that shipments of these pills could be on the way.