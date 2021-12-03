Law enforcement warns Upstate residents to watch for porch pirates this holiday season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Law enforcement in the Upstate now warning residents to keep an eye out for porch pirates this holiday season.

According to a study released by SafeWise, a round 210 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months according to results from their recent survey.

Their survey ranked Greenville #8 in the country with the most package thefts.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said package thefts usually spike closer to the winter holiday months.

Lt. Ryan Flood, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said they haven’t received too many reports about package thefts yet, but could receive more as we inch closer to Christmas Day.

Track your package so you’ll know when it arrives.

When the package arrives at your door step try to bring it inside as soon as possible.

Instruct delivery driver to hide the package behind objects on your doorstep.

Install a security camera on your front door

Investigators also say home security footage could help them locate and arrest the thieves or even completely deter the porch pirates from stealing your package.

“More times than not these individuals are responsible for not just one but multiple thefts. With these cameras, we’re able to tie these people together and hopefully get them in custody,” Flood said.

If you become a victim of a porch pirate this holiday season, you’re encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.