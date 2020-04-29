Lawmakers call on SC House Reps. to end gov’s exec. orders, allow businesses to reopen

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Several state lawmakers are calling on the South Carolina House of Representatives to end executive orders by Governor McMaster and allow businesses to reopen.

State Representatives Josiah Magnuson (R- District 38, Spartanburg County), Jonathan Hill (R- District 8, Anderson County) and Stewart Jones (R- District 14, Greenwood and Laurens counties) sent a letter to Speaker of the House Jay Lucas on Wednesday asking for members of the SC House of Reps. to come together “for the purpose of ending the Governor’s executive orders and allowing businesses to reopen,” a press release from Rep. Jones’ campaign says.

The three lawmakers previously sent a letter to Gov. McMaster urging an end to the state’s shutdown and to allow people to “safely go back to work.”

On Monday, the lawmakers held a news conference and delivered over 50,000 signatures to Governor McMaster’s office.

“We’ve traded a Covid-19 pandemic for an unemployment epidemic,” Rep. Hill said. “The Governor clearly isn’t listening to the people, and the legislature is derelict in our duty as representatives of the people if we do not reconvene immediately to bring a safe and swift end to the shutdown.”

“This entire situation should have never been able to happen. The hands of small businesses in South Carolina have been tied,” Rep. Jones said. “Record numbers of jobs have been lost based on loose assumptions and fear of Covid-19. People want their freedom back. We need to make sure that the government can never do this to people again.”

“Though I appreciate Governor McMaster’s efforts toward reopening, it could be too little too late,” Rep. Magnuson said. “There is no question about the grave consequences if we do not immediately limit the State of Emergency and allow South Carolinians to provide for their families. We need to act now to save lives.”

The SC House of Representatives is only able to meet at the request of the Speaker of the House.

