Lawmakers: FAA certification of new planes needs an overhaul

FILE – In this April 7, 2020, file photo, U.S. Air Force KC-46 tankers being built by Boeing sit parked at the Paine Field airport in Everett, Wash. Federal safety regulators are outlining planned changes in how they approve new passenger airplanes after two crashes involving a Boeing model. But key lawmakers say they plan to push ahead with legislation to change the current system that lets aircraft makers including Boeing play a key role in certifying their own planes. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety regulators are outlining planned changes in how they approve new passenger airplanes after two crashes involving a Boeing model.

But key lawmakers say they plan to push ahead with legislation to change the current system that lets aircraft makers including Boeing play a key role in certifying their own planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been under pressure after failing to catch problems with new technology that played a role in crashes of the Boeing 737 Max.

For decades, the FAA has relied on employees of aircraft makers to vouch for the safe design of components on planes.

The FAA is defending the current system while identifying areas for improvement.