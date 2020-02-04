Lawmakers file proposal to change name of Greenville highway after Trump and Obama

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Two resolutions in the South Carolina State House is stiring up a lot of conversation.

One resolution wants to name the Gateway project after President Donald Trump. Another wants to name it after President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

The two bills were introduced at the end of January. Some say they support changing the name of the Gateway project and others say changing the name could stir up controversy.

“I think either side you’re on it’s a little bit divisive,” Greenville resident, Aaron Dyer said.

For many of the people wespoke with, changing the name of the Gateway project to ‘Pesident Donald J. Trump interchange, has the potential to do more harm than good.

“Big names and big things like that such as the NCAA tournament if something like that happens they may look into that and they may not hold it here, they may relocate somewhere else,”

Greenville resident, Antrez Byrd said.

It’s an issue for which the Republican authord of the resolution are willing to stsand up.

“This is the biggest interchange in the state of South Carolina and so it’s huge and so that would fit President Donald J. Trump.” South Carolina Republican Representative and bill co-sponsor, said Stewart Jones.

The Greenville NAACP released a statement saying in part, “…in the process of trying to find ways to bring together the racial divide in Greenville and this action will surely not bring us together…” Greenville NAACP

Days after the proposal was made, a second one was drafted proposing the Gatewy project named ‘President and First lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange’ was introduced by two democratic representatives.

“I don’t think they should name that highway off of any president….we have alot of good people here that are doing a lot of amazing things and I would believe that their name should be on there. To leave a legacy,” Greenville resident, Veronica Madden, Said.

Most people we spoke with say,name changes shouldn’t be the focus for our elected officials, at least for now.

“I think they need to focus on fixing the roads first before they should name them,” Greenville resident, Tessa Kelly said.

Not one elected official sponsoring these resolutions actaully serves the Greenville area.

We spoke with Republican Representative, Patrick Haddon, who serves the Greenville area. He says naming the road should be reserved for special instances.

The resolutions are currently in the House committees. The next step would be to go to the full House of Representatives, then the Senate and then if it gets that far, its headed to the Governors desk for his signature.