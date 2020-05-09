Lawns are the new wedding venue in the age of coronavirus

In this April 11, 2020, photo provided by Michael Wargo, newlyweds Danielle Cartaxo and Ryan Cignarella kiss while wearing masks after getting married in West Orange, N.J. Barred from getting married in a public space due to lockdown restrictions, Cartaxo and Cignarella got married on the front lawn of the home of a stranger who offered to help. (Michael Wargo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Love in the age of coronavirus sometimes requires a lawn.

Couples with dashed wedding plans due to lockdown restrictions have been tying the knot on lawns instead, including at least one loaner.

Danielle Cartaxo and Ryan Cignarella were supposed to get married in West Orange, New Jersey, at a venue with sweeping views of the New York City skyline.

Rather than abandon their Easter Weekend nuptials, they headed outdoors instead. They found a stranger who offered them her lawn.

In Muskego, Wisconsin, Kalee and Tim Gbur used their own with surprise guests standing on their street.