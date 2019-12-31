Lawsuit: Famed Jesuit abused boy 1,000 times around world

In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 photo, Bobby Goldberg wipes his face at the office of his lawyer, Melissa Anderson, in Bannockburn, Ill. Goldberg has filed a lawsuit claiming he was abused more than 1,000 times in multiple states and countries by the late Donald McGuire, a prominent American Jesuit priest who had close ties to Mother Teresa. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) – A lawsuit filed Monday in state court in San Francisco alleges that a Jesuit priest with ties to Mother Teresa sexually abused an American boy who served as his valet “more than 1,000 times, in multiple states and countries.”

In interviews with The Associated Press, Robert Goldberg describes sexual abuse he suffered from age 11 into adulthood while working for the late Donald McGuire.

McGuire died in prison in 2017 while serving a 25-year sentence for molesting other victims. Monday’s lawsuit doesn’t currently name the defendants, but Goldberg’s attorneys say they will include top Jesuit leaders. Jesuit officials declined comment.