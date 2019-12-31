Lawsuit: Famed Jesuit abused boy 1,000 times around world

CHICAGO (AP) – A lawsuit filed Monday in state court in San Francisco alleges that a Jesuit priest with ties to Mother Teresa sexually abused an American boy who served as his valet “more than 1,000 times, in multiple states and countries.”
In interviews with The Associated Press, Robert Goldberg describes sexual abuse he suffered from age 11 into adulthood while working for the late Donald McGuire.
McGuire died in prison in 2017 while serving a 25-year sentence for molesting other victims. Monday’s lawsuit doesn’t currently name the defendants, but Goldberg’s attorneys say they will include top Jesuit leaders. Jesuit officials declined comment.