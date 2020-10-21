Lawsuit filed after floor collapse at apartment clubhouse during 2018 fraternity party

News

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – A person injured when the floor collapsed during an off-campus Clemson fraternity party is suing several people following the incident.

We reported earlier that a floor caved in at the party that was being held at the clubhouse of Woodlands of Clemson apartment complex nearly two years ago.

The incident left 30 people hurt.

Morgan Pinson, of Greenville, who was at the event, has since filed a lawsuit claiming negligence.

Pinson names several defendants, including Woodlands Management of Clemson and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday.

