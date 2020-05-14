Lawsuit filed to block N.C. governor order on churches

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper updates the public during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Conservative Christian leaders have sued North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to get thrown out his latest restrictions on indoor religious services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They argue the limits initiated by Cooper with health in mind violate their right to worship freely.

Two Baptist churches, a minister and a Christian revival group filed the federal lawsuit to block enforcement of rules covering religious services.

The order largely prevents most faith organizations from holding indoor services attended by more than 10 people.

The order’s critics say the restrictions violate the First Amendment and treat churches differently from retailers and other secular activities.